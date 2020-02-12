Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wesley "Wes" Kennedy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wesley Kennedy at the age of 80, was called and flew to his heavenly home in his sleep on Feb. 4, 2020.

Born to Paul and Elizabeth Kennedy in April of 1939, Wes was raised in Evans City, along with his twin sister, Shirley, his brother, Carl and his sisters, Ruby and Wanda.

At age 27, Wes and his wife Harriet and their two sons, Michael and Randy joined New Tribes Mission and spent the next 17 years serving the Lord as missionaries to the Yuwana people of Venezuela's rain forests.

At age 44, Wes moved his family back to Evans City, where he spent the next 26 years as a courier with Citizens Bank (now NexTier).

In 2010, Wes and his wife moved to Winter Haven, Fla., where he had 10 wonderful years enjoying his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his youngest son, Randy and his wife, Cubetta, until his passing.

He was the brightest of light and his absence is and will be felt to the core of those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Harriet; and his two sons, Michael and Randy.



Wesley Kennedy at the age of 80, was called and flew to his heavenly home in his sleep on Feb. 4, 2020.Born to Paul and Elizabeth Kennedy in April of 1939, Wes was raised in Evans City, along with his twin sister, Shirley, his brother, Carl and his sisters, Ruby and Wanda.At age 27, Wes and his wife Harriet and their two sons, Michael and Randy joined New Tribes Mission and spent the next 17 years serving the Lord as missionaries to the Yuwana people of Venezuela's rain forests.At age 44, Wes moved his family back to Evans City, where he spent the next 26 years as a courier with Citizens Bank (now NexTier).In 2010, Wes and his wife moved to Winter Haven, Fla., where he had 10 wonderful years enjoying his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his youngest son, Randy and his wife, Cubetta, until his passing.He was the brightest of light and his absence is and will be felt to the core of those who knew him.He is survived by his wife, Harriet; and his two sons, Michael and Randy. Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close