Wesley W. Wetzel Sr.
Wesley W. Wetzel Sr., 73, of Ford City, passed away on July 7, 2020, at his residence.
Wesley was born on Feb. 22, 1947, in Tarentum, to Wilfred and Madeline Carnahan Wetzel.
He was the husband of Janie Yurga Wetzel, whom he married on Aug. 29, 1964.
He was retired from the Armstrong School District. He was also the owner/operator of Wes's Exxon in Cabot.
He attended First Baptist Church in Ford City.
He enjoyed hunting, going to camp, working constantly in his garage and tinkering, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He sold Herman Volunteer Fire Co. raffle tickets for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Janie; his daughters, Crystal Emminger of Kittanning, Mary Transue and her companion, Doug, of Fredericktown, Pa., and Lesley and Gary Hooks of Ford City; and his son, Wesley W. Wetzel Jr. of Ford City.
He also leaves behind his 10 grandchildren, Jeffrey, Matthew, Mark, Alex, Lucas, Irene, Christian, Jordan, Jared and Lauren; and his 12 great-grandchildren, Zoelynn, Cailin, Piper, Chase, Kris, Jada, Brooklyn, Brian, Ryan, Audrey, Maci and Anna.
He is also survived by his sisters, Doris Jean and Roy Miller of Natrona Heights, Bonnie and Butch Yates of Cabot, and Linda Heade of Saxonburg; and his brothers, Billie and Glenna Wetzel of Cabot, Tom and Terry Wetzel of Sarver, and Jim Wetzel of Sarver; a number of in-laws; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Betty Mae Wetzel; his son-in-law, George "Dootch" Emminger; his granddaughter, Erika; his grandson, Rys; and his sister, Danalee Robertson.
WETZEL - Visitation for Wesley W. Wetzel Sr., who died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, will be held from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Mantini Funeral Home, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor John Gerber officiating.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
JUL
10
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 9, 2020
A really nice person. Enjoyed many a conversation with him at the school. Rest in peach Wes.
Elsie Buffington
Acquaintance
July 9, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
