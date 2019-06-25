Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbert "Marty" McFadden. View Sign Service Information Jamison Funeral Home 117 North Main Street Harrisville , PA 16038 (724)-735-2671 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Jamison Funeral Home 117 North Main Street Harrisville , PA 16038 View Map Funeral service 7:30 PM Jamison Funeral Home 117 North Main Street Harrisville , PA 16038 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wilbert "Marty" McFadden, 67, of Grove City passed away unexpectedly on Saturday.

He was born on Sept. 30, 1951, and was the son of the late W. John McFadden and the late Ramona Thompson McFadden.

Marty attended Grove City High School.

He was an over the road truck driver and local hauler throughout his life.

Some of his favorite pastimes included golfing, watching baseball on TV, and spending time with his grandchildren. Marty loved tinkering in his garage, woodworking, fixing things, working on the car and being outside. He was a jack of all trades and could fix just about anything. He will be deeply missed by his family.

Marty is survived by his five children, Marci Guthrie of Grove City, Brent (Jennifer) McFadden of Harrisville, Cory McFadden of Barkeyville, BettyLou (John) Lewis of Washington, Pa., and John (Adele) McFadden of Slippery Rock; a brother, Michael (Laura) McFadden of Harrisville; and he was the proud grandfather to nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was married to LuAnn Hoover for 25 years.

MCFADDEN - The family of Wilbert "Marty" McFadden, who died Saturday, June 22, 2019, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville.

Funeral services will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Willard Morse officiating.

Burial will take place at Prairie Cemetery, Harrisville.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Springs, KY 41076, or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Friends may email condolences by visiting



