Wilda H. Cooper, 96, of Mars, formerly of Upper St. Clair, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.
Born Sept. 7, 1922, in Charleroi, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Whitehead and Lois (Thomas) Whitehead.
Wilda was a member of Nixon United Methodist Church. She served as a past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
Wilda leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, James E. "Skip" Cooper Jr. and Pastor Bonnie C. Rupp, both of Mars; her grandchildren, Jason Rupp, Sarah Blanchard, and Jodie Rupp; and her great-grandchildren, Anabelle and Lily Rupp, and Christian and Quin Blanchard.
In addition to her parents, Wilda was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Cooper, who passed away on Oct. 1, 2003; her brother, Robert Whitehead; and her sisters, Helen Whitehead and Shirley Locklin.
COOPER - A memorial service for Wilda H. Cooper, who died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Bakerstown United Methodist Church, 5760 William Flinn Hwy., Gibsonia, with Pastor Keith Dunn officiating.
Wilda will be laid to rest at Jefferson Memorial Park in Pleasant Hills.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019