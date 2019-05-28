Wilda Josephine Grabe, 102, of Butlerpassed away on Sunday at her residence.
She was born Dec. 18, 1916, in Allegheny County, and was the daughter of the late Joseph Hartman and the late Matilda Hohag Hartman.
Wilda worked as a welder for Pullman Standard.
She was a member of the Jehovah's Witness to the Saxonburg congregation.
Wilda enjoyed spending time with her sister collecting glass and oil lamps.
Wilda is survived by her four sons, Dick (Eileen) Grabe of Butler, Don (Betty) Grabe of Greensboro, N.C., Chuck (Carol) Grabe of Chadds Ford, Pa., and Bill (Ellen) Grabe of Butler; one daughter, Kay (Bill) Small of Moon Township; 23 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Grabe, whom she married on May 23, 1935, and who passed away in 1996; one daughter, Shirley Ament; one grandson, Carl Ament; one great-granddaughter, Isabella Grabe; three brothers, Joseph, James and John Hartman; and one sister, Florence Miller.
GRABE - Friends of Wilda Josephine Grabe, who died Sunday, May 26, 2019, will be received from 10a.m. untilnoon Wednesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at noon with Elder Dan Harrington officiating.
Burial will take place in the Glade Run Cemetery.

Published in Butler Eagle on May 28, 2019