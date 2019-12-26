Willard Lucas, age 97, of Summit Township, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Jan. 31, 1922, in Sheridan, W.Va., he was the son of the late Leonard Lucas and Minnie Clay Lucas.
Willard worked for J&L Steel Corp. He then went on to retire from LTV Steel Corp., after 33 years.
He loved fishing, gardening, and whittling wood art. He enjoyed spending time with his two cats. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 73 years, Dorothy Eplin Lucas, who he married on Jan. 11, 1947; his daughter, Diane (Jack) Klinefelter of Cranberry Township; his son, Lonnie (Marilyn) Lucas of Butler; his grandchildren, Michelle, Joe, Deb, Lonnie Jr. and Joe; and his nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Willard was preceded in death by his siblings, Verner Lucas and Wilda Carter.
LUCAS - Friends of Willard Lucas, who died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the funeral home with Robert E. Porti officiating.
Willard will be laid to rest at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Township.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 26, 2019