He was the son of the late Floyd W. and Gladys M. (Garis) Moyer and was born in Ellwood City. He grew up in Zelienople.

Bill proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1962.

He was a career truck driver for such companies as AmQuip and Kmart, and amassed more than 2 million miles driving throughout the states east of the Mississippi and parts of Canada. At Kmart, he was honored as Driver of the Year.

He met his wife, Barbara, on a blind date on Halloween in 1959, and proposed on their second date. They were formally engaged at Christmas and married on June 3, 1960. Over the years, they kidded each other to take off their masks.

Bill will be lovingly remembered for his one-of-a-kind sense of humor. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Moyer; his sons, Jeff Moyer and his wife, Tracy, Timothy Moyer and his wife, Penny, and Alan Moyer and his wife, Kathy; and his son-in-law, Gary F. Cooper.

His loving grandchildren are Allyson, Alyssa, Cassie, David, David, Deanna, Gary, Jennifer, Kelly, Kerrin, Kimberly, Melanie and Stephanie; and several great-grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his son, Charles Moyer; his daughter, Suellen Cooper; and a sister, Lenora Foley.

MOYER - Relatives and friends of William A. Moyer, who died Monday, June 3, 2019, are invited to attend his graveside service at 10 a.m. Monday at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to by visiting

