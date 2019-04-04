Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. "Bill" Wesley. View Sign

William A. Wesley, 81, of Butler passed away on Friday at home under the care of Allegheny Health Network Hospice.

He was born Jan. 22, 1938, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of William Wesley and Helen Wojtaszek Wesley.

Bill was an electrical engineer, working on the USS Enterprise before buying and building the mobile home park Wesley's Hideaway.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching the Steelers.

He was a longtime member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church in Carbon Center, where he taught CCD, helped to maintain the church and school, helped out at the Lenten fish fry, and sang in the church choir.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Beverly (Weber) Wesley; his children, William (Anne) Wesley and Dale (Amy) Wesley; his stepchildren, Bobbi (Ron) Haluka, Kiersten Cerminara, Corey (Fran) Smith, Tracey Smith and Theresa Smith; his grandchildren, Mitchell Wesley, Markus Wesley, Teressa Wesley, Andrew Wesley and Peter Wesley; his stepgrandchildren, Robert (Katie) Smith, Kenneth Smith, Virginia Vorndran, and Alexandra Cerminara; and his step great-grandchildren, Lilly Smith, Nessa Smith, Bentley Juarez, Manson Swab, Haley Vorndran and Addison Fleeger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two children, Debra and Michael.

WESLEY - A memorial Mass for William A. Wesley, who died Friday, March 29, 2019, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Wendelin Church.



