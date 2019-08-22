William Albert Smith, 87, of Slippery Rock passed away Aug. 8.
He was the only son of Hazel Lutz and James Albert Smith of Slippery Rock.
After serving his country, he became a postal carrier at the Post Office. He enjoyed delivering mail to all the people on his rural route in the Slippery Rock area.
William enjoyed his garden, hunting, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Martha; his son, William J., and his wife, Michele; his daughter, Debbie, and her husband, Stephen; his sister, Joan West; his five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jean Hickok.
SMITH - Services will be private for William Albert Smith, who died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Arrangements were entrusted to Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home in Harrisville.
Please visit www.jamisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019