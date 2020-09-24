William Bert Kenny of Jefferson Township, Greene County died suddenly Sept. 19, 2020, at Washington Hospital.
Bert was born April 24, 1937.
Bert was a member of Drywall Finishers Local 2006, Waynesburg Beagle Club, Jefferson VFW and the Mount Morris Sportsman Club.
He loved hunting and fishing as well as spending time with friends and family.
Bert was preceded in death by his first wife, Lynn; both parents; and his brothers, Charles Kenny, Earle Kenny, Bob Kenny and Paul Sanfield.
Bert will be sadly missed and always remembered by his life partner, Connie Wise; two daughters, Debby (Sam) Sowash and Melody (John) Bursick; Connie's children, William (Jennifer) Wise, Mindy (Matt) Sevcik, Jeanna (Chuck) Martin and Dianna (Jeff) Crites; his two grandchildren, Patrick McElravy and Kenny Smith; and Connie's grandchildren, Amanda and Megan Wise, Jake Sevcik, Nicholas Martin, and Julianna and Jordan Crites.
We all loved you very much and will miss you Bertman.
KENNY - Arrangements for William Bert Kenny, who died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, are under the direction of Ball Funeral Chapel, 600 Dunster St., Pittsburgh.
