1/1
William Bert "Bert" Kenny
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Bert Kenny of Jefferson Township, Greene County died suddenly Sept. 19, 2020, at Washington Hospital.

Bert was born April 24, 1937.

Bert was a member of Drywall Finishers Local 2006, Waynesburg Beagle Club, Jefferson VFW and the Mount Morris Sportsman Club.

He loved hunting and fishing as well as spending time with friends and family.

Bert was preceded in death by his first wife, Lynn; both parents; and his brothers, Charles Kenny, Earle Kenny, Bob Kenny and Paul Sanfield.

Bert will be sadly missed and always remembered by his life partner, Connie Wise; two daughters, Debby (Sam) Sowash and Melody (John) Bursick; Connie's children, William (Jennifer) Wise, Mindy (Matt) Sevcik, Jeanna (Chuck) Martin and Dianna (Jeff) Crites; his two grandchildren, Patrick McElravy and Kenny Smith; and Connie's grandchildren, Amanda and Megan Wise, Jake Sevcik, Nicholas Martin, and Julianna and Jordan Crites.

We all loved you very much and will miss you Bertman.

KENNY - Arrangements for William Bert Kenny, who died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, are under the direction of Ball Funeral Chapel, 600 Dunster St., Pittsburgh.

Please visit www.ballfc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved