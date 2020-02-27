Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William C. "Bud" Dunnigan. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 View Map Service 12:00 PM Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William C. "Bud" Dunnigan, 87, of Butler passed away on Feb. 26, 2020, at his home.

Born Nov. 30, 1932, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of William Dunnigan and Mary Brunner Dunnigan.

Bud had served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Bud had worked as a union painter.

He started Boy Scout Troop 68 in Pittsburgh, remaining close to all of his scouts and their families.

He enjoyed hunting, going to his camp in Forrest County, traveling, going to casinos and horse races, playing cards and listening to Irish music.

He was loved and admired by all who knew him. No one ever heard him say a negative word about anyone. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed help.

Bud was very proud of his Irish heritage and had planned his second trip to Ireland with his friends, the Ed Laffey family, in May.

He enjoyed visiting his daughter and her family in Virginia Beach. Bill Had three families, his own loving family, his former Boy Scouts who cared for "Mr. D." and included him in their lives and family events, and the children and grandchildren of Dorothy Blacksmith, the love of his life.

Surviving are his son, William J. Dunnigan of Butler; his daughter, Deborah S. Smith of Virginia Beach, Va.; his sister, Mary Dunnigan of Butler, five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joanne Dunnigan; his son, Robert Dunnigan; and his longtime companion, Dorothy Blacksmith.

DUNNIGAN - Friends of William C. "Bud" Dunnigan, who died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until noon Monday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

A blessing service will follow at noon with the Rev. Charles Bober officiating.

Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.

