William C. Graham, 88, a lifelong resident of Grove City, passed away March 3, 2020 at Orchard Manor Nursing Home.

He was born July 20, 1931 in Harrisville, and was the son of the late Frank Hamilton and Amanda E. (Van Dyke) Graham. He was the youngest of nine children.

William was employed for 37 years at East Main Presbyterian Church in Grove City, and retired in 1996.

He enjoyed hunting, camping, roller skating, motorcycling, building tin can men and making canes, which he took great pleasure in giving away.

He was a member of East Main Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder, trustee, deacon and was on various boards.

He is survived by his spouse, Violet (Dye) Graham, whom he married, Sept. 28, 2019, and who lovingly took care of him until his death.

Also surviving are his sons, William C. Graham Jr. of Shelton, Wash., David A. Graham and his wife, Deb, of Volant, Daniel E. Graham of Mercer, Robert J. Graham and his wife, Atenia, of Harrisville, and Richard (Andy) Graham and his wife, Mary Ann, of Grove City; his stepson, Jim Thompson and his wife, Lori, of Grove City; and his daughters, Deborah L. Sherman and her spouse, Stephen, of Grove City, and Amanda L. Gebrehanna and her husband, Teowdros, of Edmonds, Wash.

In addition to his spouse and children, William had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his wife, Henrietta K. Phipps, whom he married April 24, 1982; a son, Thomas Graham; a daughter, Laurie Schuman; a stepdaughter, Deborah (Thompson) Graham; five brothers, Arthur (Ted) E. Graham, Charles (Bud) Graham, James T. Graham, Harold L. Graham and Jack D. Graham; and three sisters, Frances Borell, Lois Mong and Blanche Bruce.

GRAHAM - Family and friends of William C. Graham, who died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, are welcome from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon Thursday at East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City, with Pastor Bill Hoffman officiating.

Interment will be in Crestview Cemetery, Grove City.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville.

Memorials in William's name may be made to East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City, PA 16127, or to VNA, Western Pennsylvania Home Health and Hospice, 115 Technology Dr., Butler, PA 16001.

