William C. "Bill" Hicks, 78, of Karns City passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home.
Bill was born on Dec. 9, 1940, in Bradys Bend Township to Herbert and Mardie C. (Kamerer) Hicks.
Bill was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County. He was a 1958 graduate of Karns City High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army.
He retired in 2001 after 35 years with Indspec Chemical.
He enjoyed fishing, bowling and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bill could often be found researching and learning about new things on his computer. He loved the time he spent with his grandchildren and will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humor and for his ability to make people laugh.
Bill's memory will be cherished by his wife, Cathy A. (King) Hicks; two sons, Barry W. Hicks and his wife, April, of Manorville, Pa., and Jonathan W. Hicks and his wife, Debra, of Newport News, Va.; one daughter, Catherine A. Link and her husband, Robert, of Boyers; his grandchildren, Ian Johns, William Hicks, Kimberly Hicks and Sara Link; and a sister, Mildred "Ruth" Loose of Karns City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David W. Hicks; and a sister, Velma Buck.
HICKS - Friends of William C. "Bill" Hicks, who died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 102 Argyle St., Petrolia.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Paul Debacco officiating.
Military honors will be presented by the American Legion Honor Guard following the service.
Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Chicora.
To view a video tribute honoring Bill's life or to express an online condolence to his family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 8, 2019