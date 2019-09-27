William C. Schmidt, 81, of Butler passed away on Sept. 26, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 22, 1937, in Gibsonia, and was the son of the late William L. Schmidt and the late Cornelia Schroder Schmidt.
William worked as a bricklayer for Armco.
He was a member of the John E. Mair Lodge 729 F&AM and the New Castle Consistory.
William was a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren at their sporting events. William loved gardening and being outside, especially going to camp in Clarion.
While in the U.S. Army, he was a military police officer.
William was a longtime participant in Alcoholics Anonymous.
William is survived by his wife, Ramona Schmidt, whom he married on Sept. 24, 1960; one daughter, Laura J. (Mark) Campbell of Travelers Rest, S.C.; one son, William G. Schmidt of Worthington; five grandchildren, Zachary Zivic, Christian Zivic, Angela Schmidt, Wesley Schmidt and Jennifer Campbell; six great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Alvin Schmidt of Tacoma, Wash., Delmar Schmidt of Gilbert, Ariz., and Dennis Schmidt of Evans City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, LaVerne Schmidt; and an infant daughter, Deborah Ann Schmidt.
SCHMIDT - Friends of William C. Schmidt, who died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A funeral service will be held following visitation at 4 p.m. with Pastor Kimberly van Driel of First English Lutheran Church officiating.
Officers and members of the American Legion Post 117, American Legion Post 778 and VFW Post 249 will conduct military services before the funeral.
Burial will take place in Lakewood Memorial Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to First English Lutheran Church, 241 N. Main St., Butler, PA 16001, or Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019