William Campbell II, 61, of Saxonburg, lost his battle with cancer and passed away on Jan. 19, 2020, at his home.

Born Sept. 29, 1958, in Butler, he was the son of William G. Campbell and Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Fisher Campbell.

Bill graduated from Knoch High School in 1977.

He was a construction worker and plasterer by trade, taught by his dad at a very young age.

He was a social member of the Sarver Vets and the Saxonburg VFW, where he loved to spend time with his friends.

He was forever making people laugh, always willing to help anyone in need, and was always trying to be the peacemaker among his sisters, whom he loved dearly.

Surviving are his wife, Alice (Schnur) Campbell; his son, Jacob Durand of Ohio; his stepdaughters, Jessica (Sam) Hollenberger of Cortland, Ohio, Laura (Steve) Sanders of Kittanning, Rebecca Kosinski of Butler, and Amber (Carlton) Burton of Wake Forest, N.C.; his half-brother, Larry MacQuown of Lexington, Ky.; four sisters, Mary Kay Campbell of Burdett, N.Y., Jeanne Cehula of Renfrew, Joy (Mike) Krchelich of Saxonburg, and Marcia (Mike) Wright of East Brady; 15 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Through all our tears we will laugh at all our memories. He will be greatly missed by all.

CAMPBELL - Per his request, there will be no viewing for William Campbell II, who died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

A celebration of life is being planned because Bill was all about celebrating.

Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association.

