William Charles "Chuck" Klindienst Jr., 52, of Worth Township, Butler County, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

He was born in Ellwood City, to William Charles Klindienst Sr. and Edna McClelland Klindienst.

Chuck graduated from Riverside High School and worked in construction and retail sales. He worked for a period of time as a manager at Home Depot in both Cranberry Township and Meadville, before his disability nearly 10 years ago.

He was married to Lisa J. Campbell on May 12, 2001.

He loved video games, building and construction, and spending time with his wife, Lisa.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa at home; his sister, Sally (Brad) Shinsky of Cranberry Township; and his mother-in-law, Diana Campbell of Slippery Rock.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dwayne; his sister, Tammy Chaffee; and his father-in-law, Ed Campbell.

KLINDIENST - The family intends to have a memorial service at a later time for William Charles "Chuck" Klindienst Jr., who died Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.



