William Clair "Bill" Peth, 56, of Grove City passed away at home on Friday following a period of declining health.
Bill was born in Butler on March 19, 1963, to Donald Clair and Ellen Mae (Hurley) Peth.
Bill attended Grove City schools.
He worked in the construction business throughout his life and formerly worked at Griffin Pools.
He enjoyed shooting pool.
He is survived by three sisters, Sandra M. Miller of Butler, Donna Mae Allen of Houston, Texas, and Mary L. Nessbaum and her husband, Richard, of Fombell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Thomas L. Ritenour; his sister, Valerie Lagun; and his brother, Thomas D. Peth.
PETH - A private family service will be held for William Clair "Bill" Peth who died Friday, April 12, 2019.
Interment will be in Prairie Cemetery, Harrisville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 15, 2019