William "Bill" Clarence Birckbichler, 75, of Butler passed away on Tuesday in the comfort of his home.
Born May 22, 1944, in Butler, he was the son of the late W. Nick and Juanita Grubb Birckbichler.
He was a retired construction electrician, supervisor and apprenticeship instructor with IBEW Local 10.
Bill was a problem solver, who enjoyed working with his hands in many different mediums, and he was always there to lend a helping hand to family and friends. Above all, he was a loving father, grandfather and brother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters, Amy Birckbichler and Angela (Jim) Henry; his grandchildren, Angelena, Eddie and William Craig; his brother, Robert "Bob" (Joanne) Birckbichler; his sisters, Lynda (Howard) West, Debbie (Jack) Schricker and Michele (Ed) Roberts; his friend and the mother of his children, Betsy Forrester; and his furry companion, Clarence.
BIRCKBICHLER - Services for William "Bill" Clarence Birckbichler, who died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, will be held privately by his family.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, Connoquenessing Township.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Bill's family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 31, 2019