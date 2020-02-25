William D. "Bill" Schmidt, 85, of Washington Street, Parker, went to be with the Lord on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 23, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.
William was born Feb. 7, 1935, in Pittsburgh. He was the son of the late John S. and Marybelle Little Schmidt.
Bill was a 1952 graduate of North Huntingdon High School.
He attended the Chicora Alliance Church.
He was a member and treasurer of the Summit Township Gun Club.
Bill sang with the Allegheny Boys Quartet.
Bill retired in 1990, following more than 37 years of service with Westinghouse in Pittsburgh, where he had been employed as a manufacturing engineer.
Bill is survived by a son, Don Schmidt, and two daughters, Dana Schmidt and Darcie Schmidt, all of Gibsonia; a brother, the Rev. Carl Schmidt and his wife, Jan, of Tyrone; a sister, Colleen Schmidt Morgan of McKeesport; a foster brother, Harold "Herky" Dovey of South Hills; as well as a number of nieces and nephews, who loved their Uncle Bill dearly.
Also surviving is Bill's longtime companion, Ethel Eckelberger of Emlenton.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane Tauber; and a brother, the Rev. David Schmidt.
SCHMIDT - Friends of William D. "Bill" Schmidt, who died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at Hile Funeral Home, 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Wallace, pastor of Chicora Alliance Church and the Rev. Roland M. Gray III, pastor of Beaver Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, co-officiating.
Interment will be in Emlenton Cemetery.
For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 25, 2020