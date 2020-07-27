1/1
William Daniel "Will" Speidel IV
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Will Speidel, 38, of Cranberry Township, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
He was born William Daniel Speidel IV, on Nov. 19, 1981, in Butler. His parents, William Daniel Speidel III and Barbara (Roth) Speidel, were richly blessed by his life.
He and his wife, Breigh (Merritt) Speidel, celebrated almost 17 years of marriage and were the proud parents of four children, Trey William, Kendal, Kayleigh and Nathan Daniel.
Graduating from Butler High School in 2000, Will was a valuable member of the boys' varsity basketball team that played in the WPIAL Championship Game. He also lettered in varsity football. He continued his education at Butler County Community College where he continued playing basketball and earned his Bachelor's degree in Hospitality Management from Robert Morris University. He was employed by Real Hospitality Group as Regional Director of Sales and Marketing where he was respected by his coworkers and known for his sense of humor.
Spending time with his family was most important to Will. He adored his wife and children, and was an amazing husband and father. He looked forward to visiting his family camp, Echoing Pines, and taking his family on weekend trips to Grams and Biggie's cottage at Conneaut Lake. He was a sports enthusiast and loved supporting the local teams, playing golf, and engaging in political banter.
In addition to his wife, children, and parents, he will be sadly missed by his three older sisters, Shannon Thomas (Paul), Lindsay Martin (Matt), both of Butler, and Julie Dutko (Phil) of Canton, Ga., and many nieces and nephews. His grandparents, William Daniel Speidel Jr., and Florence Speidel of Elizabeth, Pa., and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, also feel this tremendous loss.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ronald E. Roth.
All will remember his quick wit, infectious smile and big hugs.
"But we do not want you to be uninformed, brothers, about those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others who have no hope." (I Thessalonians 4:13)
SPEIDEL - Visitation for Will Speidel, who died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by a memorial service at 6:30 p.m., at Grace Community Church, 9160 Marshall Rd., Cranberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Will's family at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/eqka7-speidel-family-fund?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Rd., Renfrew.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved