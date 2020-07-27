Will Speidel, 38, of Cranberry Township, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
He was born William Daniel Speidel IV, on Nov. 19, 1981, in Butler. His parents, William Daniel Speidel III and Barbara (Roth) Speidel, were richly blessed by his life.
He and his wife, Breigh (Merritt) Speidel, celebrated almost 17 years of marriage and were the proud parents of four children, Trey William, Kendal, Kayleigh and Nathan Daniel.
Graduating from Butler High School in 2000, Will was a valuable member of the boys' varsity basketball team that played in the WPIAL Championship Game. He also lettered in varsity football. He continued his education at Butler County Community College where he continued playing basketball and earned his Bachelor's degree in Hospitality Management from Robert Morris University. He was employed by Real Hospitality Group as Regional Director of Sales and Marketing where he was respected by his coworkers and known for his sense of humor.
Spending time with his family was most important to Will. He adored his wife and children, and was an amazing husband and father. He looked forward to visiting his family camp, Echoing Pines, and taking his family on weekend trips to Grams and Biggie's cottage at Conneaut Lake. He was a sports enthusiast and loved supporting the local teams, playing golf, and engaging in political banter.
In addition to his wife, children, and parents, he will be sadly missed by his three older sisters, Shannon Thomas (Paul), Lindsay Martin (Matt), both of Butler, and Julie Dutko (Phil) of Canton, Ga., and many nieces and nephews. His grandparents, William Daniel Speidel Jr., and Florence Speidel of Elizabeth, Pa., and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, also feel this tremendous loss.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ronald E. Roth.
All will remember his quick wit, infectious smile and big hugs.
"But we do not want you to be uninformed, brothers, about those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others who have no hope." (I Thessalonians 4:13)
SPEIDEL - Visitation for Will Speidel, who died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by a memorial service at 6:30 p.m., at Grace Community Church, 9160 Marshall Rd., Cranberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Will's family at: https://www.gofundme.com
/f/eqka7-speidel-family-fund?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Rd., Renfrew.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.