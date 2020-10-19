1/1
William David "Bill" Boice
William David Boice, 95, of Evans City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, while under the care of Concordia of Cranberry. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Concordia for their loving care of Bill.

Born Nov. 2, 1924, in Valencia, he was the son of the late William Boice and A. Jane Resik Boice.

Bill proudly served our country during World War II in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He retired from People's Gas in 1986 after many years of service as a corrosion technician.

Bill was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Evans City and belonged to the John E. Mair Masonic Lodge No. 729 F&AM of Mars. He was a member of the BUCCO Travel Trailer Club.

In his free time, he enjoyed walking every day as a form of exercise and often encouraged others to do the same. He also enjoyed woodworking and doing yard work. He always took great pride in how his yard looked. He was also a former hunter.

Above all, Bill was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Beverly L. Scarborough of Haymarket, Va.; his son, William D. (Carol) Boice of Evans City; his grandchildren, Jennifer Boice of Cranberry Township, and Stephanie Weisensee of Saxonburg; and his great-grandsons, William and John Weisensee.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Schoeffel Boice, who passed away in 1991; and his siblings, Lawrence Boice, Virginia Croop, and Josephine Brockman.

Boice - Close friends and family of William David Boice, who died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, may gather for a short visitation at 10 a.m. Wednesday, before the service at Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.

A funeral ceremony to celebrate Bill's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 202 Van Buren St., Evans City.

He will be laid to rest at Evans City Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Bill's honor to St. Peter's Lutheran Church 116 E. Main St., Evans City, 16033.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
