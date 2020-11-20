On the evening of Nov. 17, 2020, William David "Bill" Dillon fired up his once sold but now returned '57 Chevy Bel Air and cruised off into the sunset for a reunion 10 years in the making. All family members agree that his loving wife of 38 years, Pat, was waiting for him at the pearly gates, reading a John Grisham novel. Upon his arrival, she promptly stated, "Took ya long enough, Dillon!" and hopped into the car.
Although Bill appeared to be an upstanding Butlerite, it was a farce! He was a transplant who originally hailed from Houtzdale, Pa. Bill was born Nov. 16, 1939, to his loving and kind-hearted mother, Charlotte M. Ginter and Dean M. Dillon, who has recently been described by a lifelong friend as the following, "His father was one strict man. I mean it, he was a no-nonsense guy that ran a tight ship." It is important to note that this upbringing was an impactful gift to Bill, as he grew into adulthood; more on that later.
Back to the revelation, Bill was only in Butler for a quick visit to his uncle, who was stationed at the Butler state police barracks. Bill didn't even plan to stay in our bustling city! We were just a dot on a map he noticed while driving cross-country to "start his life in California." Thankfully, his friends set him up on a blind date with a woman named Patricia "Pat" Schreffler, a true Butler native. Bill was smitten by the end of the date, while Pat found him a "bit nerdy." Bill was one smooth-talking man because just four months after their blind date, they were married at the Winchester Virginia Justice of the Peace on March 18, 1961. When asked why they chose to get married out of state, they said, "because it was easier to get it done." The following day, Bill introduced the new Mrs. Dillon to his family in Houtzdale; for the first time, mind you.
A hard-working man thanks to his father's influence, Bill was the type of guy to wake up at sunrise and by sunrise-fifteen, roust David, Denise and Dina, his ridiculously good looking kids, out of their bed for a solid day's work. It is well-known his preferred method of wake-up call was the "bang, bang, bang" on the door, accompanied with "up, up, up!!" Once the kids dragged themselves out of bed, they would find a list of tasks to accomplish during the day. According to Bill, "lists are effective" and should be utilized frequently. To this day, David writes his lists on old mail envelopes. Denise prefers the simplicity of a Post-it note. While Dina loves making lists so much that she gifted fancy giant chalkboard organizers specifically for that purpose one Christmas.
His work ethic, high standard and expectations were driven into the three Ds, and those with children were kind enough to continue the tradition. If you have ever worked with any of the Dillon offspring, it is easy to see Bill was successful in making sure his kids knew how to take care of themselves and help others when in need.
Bill found more success in his career. "Like a good neighbor," Bill was always there to help his neighbors, specifically the ones that held a State Farm insurance policy through his office. After 33 years of living the cushy office life, Bill retired and decided to take it "easy."
By easy, we mean: attending events and activities held by the Free Masons Lodge 272 and Knights Templar 87, organizations that he belonged to for several years. There was also building a new house, rebuilding four classic cars, traveling far and wide, dirt bike/quad riding anywhere and everywhere, and quickly racking up at least triple digits worth of hours hunting. These are just a few highlights from his extensive list.
One of his favorite accomplishments was the erection of The Tripple CCC Camp. Bill and his surviving brother, Dennis, finally reached their life-long dream of having their very own camp with an outhouse! Located near his hometown of Houtzdale, it is nestled by The Little Clearfield Creek. To Dennis and Bill, this was a slice of heaven. This camp also successfully brought together the numerous members of the Dillon clan. The most notable event, after the outhouse was completed, is the Memorial Day picnic. Dillons make their annual pilgrimage from far and wide to celebrate this important day. Many great memories have been made in this rustic hunting lodge by the 50+ Dillon family members.
It is essential to mention that Bill's life was not always sunshine and rainbows. In January of 2010, he very quickly and unexpectedly lost his love, Pat. Once he was ready, Bill joined an online Christian dating site. It was there that he met Joyce, his next passion. It can be noted that Bill was a lady-killer in hiding because within four months of dating, they were married on June 23, 2012. It was then that Wild Willy was born. Joyce was drawn to his profile because of his profile picture, wearing a cowboy hat and guns drawn. From there, their love grew. Joyce was with Bill through the challenging, sad, frustrating and painful times caused by his onset of dementia and until the end of his time on Earth.
He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Don Dillon.
Bill's surviving family includes his 1956 powder blue Chevy Bel Air convertible, 1955 burnt orange and cream Chevy Bel Air convertible, a 1955 black and yellow Chevy Bel Air and his last project during his life, a 1931 Chevy Coupe. Thankfully, he completed these projects because none of his four grandchildren are skilled enough to finish the job. Amanda and her husband, Nicholas, Eckhardt and their gaggle of children, Sophia, William and Sean of Sarver, Seth, and wife, Rachel, Dillon of Butler, Chase Zinn and girlfriend, Courtney Wilson, of Prospect, and Cole and wife, Michenzie Zinn of Butler, will remember the love that their grandfather had for them when they fire up one of the cars.
Bill will be greatly missed, and his surviving family and siblings will fondly share stories of his life, David S. and his wife, Rosemary Dillon of Butler; two daughters, Denise M. and her husband, Shane Zinn, of Prospect, and Dina E. and her husband, Peter Donaldson, of Butler; his siblings, Dennis, and wife Bonnie Dillon, of Olanta, Pa., Margie and husband, Jack Anderson, of Curwensville, Pa., Donna Sue Grimes of Little River, S.C.; and his sister-in-law of the late Don Dillon, Connie, and husband, Gene Zazworsky of Houtzdale, Pa.
DILLON - Visitation for William David "Bill" Dillon, who died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Butler Wesleyan Methodist Church, 590 Protzman Road, Butler.
Interment will follow in Gruenwald Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in his memory.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Online condolences may be made at www.thompson-miller.com
