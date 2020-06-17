William David "Bill" Montgomery, 75, of Eau Claire, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital of complications due to COVID-19.
Born July 9, 1944, in Eau Claire, he was the son of Joseph D. and Helen Dillamen Montgomery.
Bill honorably served his country during the Vietnam War as a member of the 229th Aviation Battalion First Cavalry Division. Serving as both a mechanic and door gunner on UH-1H (Hueys), he was awarded two Air Commendation medals, one for Heroism and the other for Meritorious Service. Serving from 1965 to 1967, he also earned the National Defense Service Medal, Aircraft Crewman Badge and both the Vietnam Service and Campaign medals. He was discharged in July of 1967, with the rank of SP5.
He was employed for over 36 years as an auto mechanic with the former J.M. Beatty Automotive of Eau Claire, from where he retired.
Affiliated with Bethel United Methodist Church of Eau Claire, he was also a life member of Paul W. Woods VFW Post 7840.
Surviving are his wife, the former Judy Riddle, whom he married May 21, 1971; his daughter, Kim (Jon) Howland of Eau Claire; his four grandkids, Aleena Howland (Casey Stalker), Adam Howland, Joshua Howland, and his wife, Kenzie, and Jessica Pratt; his five great-grandkids, Mason Stalker, Natalee and Nichole Pratt, and Payson and Cheston Howland; his sisters, Gail Petrone of Monroeville, and Carol (John) Mayes of Kennerdell; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert D. Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY - A private graveside funeral service and burial for William David "Bill" Montgomery, who died Sunday, June 14, 2020, was held Tuesday morning at Eau Claire Cemetery.
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home of Eau Claire, is assisting the family during this time of sorrow.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 17, 2020.