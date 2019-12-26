William "Bill" Detwiler, 67, of Butler, passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
He was the son of the late Roy and Anna Mary Detwiler.
Bill worked at Union Chill Mat Co. in Zelienople for over 47 years.
He loved his dogs Bean, Miley, Skye and Coconut. Most of all, he loved spending time with and swimming with his grandchildren.
He was the husband of Denise (Zielinski) Detwiler for over 25 years; the father of Joe (Tina), Michele, Brandi and Corey Detwiler, Laura (Sean) Griffith, Mary Feltz and Beth (Anthony) Fleming; the grandfather of Douglas, Cody, Abbie, Lydia, Matthew, Chloe Blue, Seamus, Lennon, Killian, Finn, Isiah, Ashleigh, Uzziyah, Isabella, Connor and Aiden.
Bill is also survived by seven sisters and five brothers.
He was preceded in death by children, Kevin Detwiler and DJ Feltz; and multiple brothers and sisters.
DETWILER - Friends of William "Bill" Detwiler, who died Monday Dec. 23, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler. The family has requested casual attire.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 26, 2019