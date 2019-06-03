William E. Scharbach, 96, of Seven Hills, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Port Clinton, Ohio, after a full life. Bill is home for eternity.
He formerly lived in Fairfield Glade, Tenn., where he went to retire at the age of 60. Prior to his residence in Fairfield Glade, he resided in Lyndhurst, Ohio.
Bill was born in Slippery Rock on April 11, 1923, to Floyd Scharbach and Elsie Jenkins Scharbach.
He served as a member of the U.S. Army Air-Corps with distinction in World War II as a flight navigator in a mosquito plane.
He married Mary Lucille Brooks, who preceded him in death on Oct. 15, 2016.
He worked at General Electric in Cleveland for 21 years until his retirement in 1983.
He enjoyed golf and most of all spending time with his family.
Surviving are his daughters, Nancy Reilly (Mark) of Port Clinton, Ohio, and Margaret Bar (Richard) of Seven Hills, Ohio; his grandchildren, Jennifer Wicks, Tracy Lutes, Matthew Bar, Dan Bar, and Brigid Reilly. He had the great pleasure of spending time with seven great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife; his son, Edward; his granddaughter, Margo Reilly; and his great-grandson, William Bar.
SCHARBACH - Family of William E. Scharbach, who died Sunday, May 19, 2019, will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.
A memorial service will be observed following visitation at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. William Mumaw III of Center Presbyterian Church presiding.
A public graveside service with full military honors will immediately follow the service at Slippery Rock Cemetery.
