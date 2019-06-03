Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William E. Scharbach. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Send Flowers Obituary

William E. Scharbach, 96, of Seven Hills, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Port Clinton, Ohio, after a full life. Bill is home for eternity.

He formerly lived in Fairfield Glade, Tenn., where he went to retire at the age of 60. Prior to his residence in Fairfield Glade, he resided in Lyndhurst, Ohio.

Bill was born in Slippery Rock on April 11, 1923, to Floyd Scharbach and Elsie Jenkins Scharbach.

He served as a member of the U.S. Army Air-Corps with distinction in World War II as a flight navigator in a mosquito plane.

He married Mary Lucille Brooks, who preceded him in death on Oct. 15, 2016.

He worked at General Electric in Cleveland for 21 years until his retirement in 1983.

He enjoyed golf and most of all spending time with his family.

Surviving are his daughters, Nancy Reilly (Mark) of Port Clinton, Ohio, and Margaret Bar (Richard) of Seven Hills, Ohio; his grandchildren, Jennifer Wicks, Tracy Lutes, Matthew Bar, Dan Bar, and Brigid Reilly. He had the great pleasure of spending time with seven great-grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife; his son, Edward; his granddaughter, Margo Reilly; and his great-grandson, William Bar.

SCHARBACH - Family of William E. Scharbach, who died Sunday, May 19, 2019, will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

A memorial service will be observed following visitation at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. William Mumaw III of Center Presbyterian Church presiding.

A public graveside service with full military honors will immediately follow the service at Slippery Rock Cemetery.







William E. Scharbach, 96, of Seven Hills, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Port Clinton, Ohio, after a full life. Bill is home for eternity.He formerly lived in Fairfield Glade, Tenn., where he went to retire at the age of 60. Prior to his residence in Fairfield Glade, he resided in Lyndhurst, Ohio.Bill was born in Slippery Rock on April 11, 1923, to Floyd Scharbach and Elsie Jenkins Scharbach.He served as a member of the U.S. Army Air-Corps with distinction in World War II as a flight navigator in a mosquito plane.He married Mary Lucille Brooks, who preceded him in death on Oct. 15, 2016.He worked at General Electric in Cleveland for 21 years until his retirement in 1983.He enjoyed golf and most of all spending time with his family.Surviving are his daughters, Nancy Reilly (Mark) of Port Clinton, Ohio, and Margaret Bar (Richard) of Seven Hills, Ohio; his grandchildren, Jennifer Wicks, Tracy Lutes, Matthew Bar, Dan Bar, and Brigid Reilly. He had the great pleasure of spending time with seven great-grandchildren.Bill was preceded in death by his wife; his son, Edward; his granddaughter, Margo Reilly; and his great-grandson, William Bar.SCHARBACH - Family of William E. Scharbach, who died Sunday, May 19, 2019, will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.A memorial service will be observed following visitation at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. William Mumaw III of Center Presbyterian Church presiding.A public graveside service with full military honors will immediately follow the service at Slippery Rock Cemetery. Published in Butler Eagle on June 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close