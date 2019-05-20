Guest Book View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 View Map Service 10:30 AM McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Earl Hanlon, 73, of Zelienople, formerly of Mars, left this earth on Saturday morning.

Born Sept. 3, 1945, in New Kensington, he was the son of the late Earl and Gladys McGinnis Hanlon.

Bill was the owner and president of R.L. Johnson Construction, where he built bridges all over Pennsylvania for his entire career.

He was a member of Mars United Methodist Church.

Bill spent his free time traveling all around the world, spending time at his second home in Fort Peirce, Fla., watching his grandson ride motorcycles and his granddaughters dance competitively. He also enjoyed working outdoors, movies and reading during the offseason. Bill was always there to help relatives and friends with construction projects, coaching baseball and volunteering in the community or whatever else people needed him for. In his company, we felt special, cherished and loved.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret "Peg" Cipra Hanlon, whom he married on May 8, 1965; his sons, Cristopher W. (Linda) Hanlon of Jeannette, Brian K. (Kelly) Hanlon of Valencia and Jason (Melissa) Hanlon of Mars; his grandchildren, Benjamin, Abigail, Jamison, Olivia, Jesse, Ella and the late Kyle.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Donna Bauer and Marion Bonsmann.

HANLON - Friends of William Earl Hanlon, who died Saturday, May 18, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Bruce Gascoine officiating.

In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in Bill's name to the St. Jude Foundation, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Directions and condolences are available at



William Earl Hanlon, 73, of Zelienople, formerly of Mars, left this earth on Saturday morning.Born Sept. 3, 1945, in New Kensington, he was the son of the late Earl and Gladys McGinnis Hanlon.Bill was the owner and president of R.L. Johnson Construction, where he built bridges all over Pennsylvania for his entire career.He was a member of Mars United Methodist Church.Bill spent his free time traveling all around the world, spending time at his second home in Fort Peirce, Fla., watching his grandson ride motorcycles and his granddaughters dance competitively. He also enjoyed working outdoors, movies and reading during the offseason. Bill was always there to help relatives and friends with construction projects, coaching baseball and volunteering in the community or whatever else people needed him for. In his company, we felt special, cherished and loved.Surviving are his wife, Margaret "Peg" Cipra Hanlon, whom he married on May 8, 1965; his sons, Cristopher W. (Linda) Hanlon of Jeannette, Brian K. (Kelly) Hanlon of Valencia and Jason (Melissa) Hanlon of Mars; his grandchildren, Benjamin, Abigail, Jamison, Olivia, Jesse, Ella and the late Kyle.He was preceded in death by his sisters, Donna Bauer and Marion Bonsmann.HANLON - Friends of William Earl Hanlon, who died Saturday, May 18, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Bruce Gascoine officiating.In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in Bill's name to the St. Jude Foundation, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com Published in Butler Eagle on May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close