William "Dale" Emery, 85, of Butler, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born July 6, 1935, in North Washington, Pa., and was the son of the late Arthur Emery Sr. and Olive (Gibson) Emery.
Dale served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1958 until 1964. He retired from Pullman Standard in 1981, and after that, he worked at Irene Stacy, retiring from there in 2005.
He was an avid sports fan and loved the BlueSox. Dale also did beautiful scroll sawing. He enjoyed hunting and camping. Dale was a lifelong member of Oak Hills Christian Church.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Judith "Judy" (Hepler) Emery, whom he married on March 24, 1955; two sons, Richard Dale (Mary T.) Emery of Butler, and Jeffrey Allen Emery of Harrisville; four sisters, Janice, Joan, Joyce and Brenda; a brother, Arthur Emery Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Francis.
EMERY - A memorial service for William "Dale" Emery, who died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2251 Prospect Road, Prospect, with Pastor Herman C. Rushing Jr. officiating, and assisted by Pastor Ben Oesterling and Pastor Robert Gilchrist.
Private burial will be held in Butler County Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
.