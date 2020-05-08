William F. "Bill" Bell
1926 - 2020
William F. "Bill" Bell, 93, of McCandless Township, formerly of Mars, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020.
Born July 1, 1926, in Lima, Peru, he was the son of the late William and Esther Warner Bell.
He served his country during War World II in the U.S. Army Air Corps, and began work as a draftsman upon returning from overseas.
Bill was a past member of the Mars Area School Board and came out of retirement to project manage construction of the Adams Township municipal building.
He was a member of the Mars United Presbyterian Church, the Mars VFW and the American Legion.
He was a lifelong Pirates fan, and a lifelong bowler, carrying a near 190 average in his prime. He continued to bowl until the age of 93. His dry humor and gentle nature charmed young and old, and he was known for his kind and compassionate spirit.
Bill was a loving father and grandfather, and a devoted husband and son. He and his wife, Lewetta, had been preparing to celebrate 70 years of marriage on June 4.
In addition to his wife, surviving are three daughters, Billie Durn (Randy) of North Carolina, Patricia (Dave) Baylor of Wexford, and Karen (Mike) Muse of Cincinnati, Ohio; a son, Kenneth W. (Margaret) Bell of O'Hara Township; 10 grandchildren; and soon to be eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Bell; and a sister, Mary Jane Bell.
BELL - A private service for William F. "Bill" Bell, who died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, was held for the family.
Burial took place in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Warrendale.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mars Public Library, P.O. Box 415, Mars, PA 16046.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on May 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
