William F. "Bill" Graham Jr., 81, of Main Street, Bruin passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Monday morning, Sept. 28, 2020, at his residence.
William was born March 16, 1939, in Johnstown. He was the son of the late William F. Sr. and Helen Makar Graham.
He was a graduate of Chicora High School.
Bill was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in France.
Bill was a member of Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora.
He enjoyed golfing, camping, watching the Steelers, his computer and most especially, the company of his dog "Sammy." In his earlier years, Bill and his wife enjoyed coaching softball.
He was first employed by "D" Electric and later by Koppers Co., and retired from Indspec Chemical in Petrolia.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, M. Joyce Graham, whom he had married Jan. 11, 1959, in Chicora. Mrs. Graham passed away Feb. 3, 2016.
Bill is survived by six daughters, Debbie Anderson and her husband, Ken "Fritz," of Karns City, Diane Graham of Bruin, Tammy Adams and her husband, Robert, of Mercer, Karen Watterson of Worthington, Terri Libecco and her fiancé, John Walters, of East Brady, and Patty File of East Brady; 15 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; three god children; four brothers, Joseph Graham and his wife, Judy, of Petrolia, Richard "Dick" Graham and his wife, Shirley, Dr. John Graham and his wife, Luz, and James "Jim" Graham and his wife, Sue, all of Chicora; a sister, Mary Ann Lehner of Fairview; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by twin grandsons, Matthew and Bradley File; a son-in-law, Jeff File; as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
GRAHAM - Friends of William F. "Bill" Graham Jr., who died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Floyd Barnhart, pastor of Faith Community United Methodist Church of Bruin officiating.
Interment with military honors will be accorded by members of the Chicora and Bradys Bend American Legion posts and will be held in Hillview Cemetery in the Village of Kepples Corners.
