William F. Reep, 83, of Butler passed away peacefully on Tuesday surrounded by his family in Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
He was born Monday, May 18, 1936, in Butler, and was the son of the late Charles "Buster" Reep and the late Sarah Patten Reep.
He was a farmer for many years and more recently was a truck driver for Triangle Gas in Butler Township, where he retired.
He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.
He married Joyce M. Karenbauer on June 24, 1961. She died Aug. 26, 2014.
He enjoyed fishing and camping in Erie with his wife.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, and had served during the Korean War era.
He is survived by two daughters, Lisa (John) Huff of Prospect, and Linda (Brian) Cottage of Butler; a son, Michael (Regina) Reep of Harrisburg; three grandsons, Jacob Cottage, Zane Huff and Julian Reep; a step granddaughter, Melissa Eppinger; a step great-granddaughter, Evelyn Eppinger of Butler; a brother, Charles (Norma) Reep of Butler; two half-sisters, Virgina (Dan) Crocker of North Carolina, and Carol Kregar of North Carolina; an uncle, LaVerne Patten of Butler, and several nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Karenbauer Reep; and a sister, Mildred Ombres.
REEP - Friends of William F. Reep, who died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME, 111 E. Slippery Rock St., Chicora.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, with the Rev. Daniel Waruszewski officiating.
For more information, visit www.steighnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 3, 2019