William Grant Johns, 97, passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2020, at his home in Greensboro, N.C.
He was born July 18, 1923, in Meridian, the fifth child and only son of Benjamin Samuel Johns and Rachel Corbett Johns.
He attended schools in Butler.
During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theater.
After the war, he had a long career with Armco Steel Corp.
During his lengthy retirement, he enjoyed traveling, fishing, working outdoors, and especially, spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He served as a handyman for his family and loved helping others.
He is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Mae Jean Johns; his sons, Gary Johns (Monika) of Vancouver, British Columbia, and Ron Johns (Vicki) of Columbia City, Ind.; his daughter, Laurie Morris (Jim) of Greensboro, N.C.; his grandchildren, Jaime Johns, Tammy Johns, James Morris Jr. (Mary) and William Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Johns was preceded in death by his older sisters, Eleanor Lucas, Mary Diehl, Helen Craig and Virginia Workley.
He was deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
JOHNS - A graveside service for William Grant Johns, who died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, will be held on a future date in Butler.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Service, Greensboro, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.