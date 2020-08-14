1/1
William Grant Johns
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Grant Johns, 97, passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2020, at his home in Greensboro, N.C.

He was born July 18, 1923, in Meridian, the fifth child and only son of Benjamin Samuel Johns and Rachel Corbett Johns.

He attended schools in Butler.

During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theater.

After the war, he had a long career with Armco Steel Corp.

During his lengthy retirement, he enjoyed traveling, fishing, working outdoors, and especially, spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He served as a handyman for his family and loved helping others.

He is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Mae Jean Johns; his sons, Gary Johns (Monika) of Vancouver, British Columbia, and Ron Johns (Vicki) of Columbia City, Ind.; his daughter, Laurie Morris (Jim) of Greensboro, N.C.; his grandchildren, Jaime Johns, Tammy Johns, James Morris Jr. (Mary) and William Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Johns was preceded in death by his older sisters, Eleanor Lucas, Mary Diehl, Helen Craig and Virginia Workley.

He was deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed.

JOHNS - A graveside service for William Grant Johns, who died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, will be held on a future date in Butler.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Service, Greensboro, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
3362725157
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved