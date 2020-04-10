William H. Dovey, 91, of South Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Our Family's Home in Ford City. He was formerly of Saxonburg.
Bill was born on Aug. 26, 1928, in Homestead, and was a son of the late Frances (Bowden) and Harry Dovey.
Bill worked for many years as a concrete finisher.
He enjoyed his Ford Model A, antiques and spending time with his family.
Bill is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joan L. (Watt) Dovey; and his daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Timothy Arthur of South Buffalo Township.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Nathan and Alisha Dovey, James and Brenda Parker, Jamie Parker, and Scott Blades; his great-grandchildren, Devan Parker, Amelia Dovey and Natalie Dovey.
Bill is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Jursa of Saxonburg.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Larry Dovey; and his brother, Thomas Dovey.
DOVEY - Per the family's request, there will be no public visitation for William H. Dovey, who died Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Burial will be held in Lakewood Memorial Gardens in Cheswick.
Arrangements were handled by Redmond Funeral Home, Freeport.
To send a condolence visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 10, 2020