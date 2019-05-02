William H. Mayer, 71, of Sarver passed away on Tuesday at his home.
Born May 13, 1947, in Mars, he was the son of George and Ruth Mayer.
Bill served in the U.S. Army.
He worked in quality control for Oberg Industries.
He was a member of Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, where he had served as an elder and started the video taping of services.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Susan (Murphy) Mayer, whom he married April 13, 1984; his son, Chuck (Sandy) Jimmo of Somerset; his daughter, Becky Rodgers of Butler; six grandchildren, Shane (Tiffany) Jimmo, Jacob Rodgers, Angel Rodgers, Alyssa (Bobby) Boyer, Robert Strelko and Shawn Rodgers; and four great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Samuel Mayer.
MAYER - Friends of William H. Mayer, who died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lighthouse Foundation Food Pantry, 116 Browns Hill Road, Valencia, PA 16059.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 2, 2019