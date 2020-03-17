Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. "Wild Bill" Thompson Sr.. View Sign Service Information William F. Young Funeral Home 132 Main St. West Sunbury , PA 16061 (724)-637-2320 Memorial service 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM West Sunbury United Church of the Nazarene Send Flowers Obituary

William H. "Wild Bill" Thompson Sr., 83, of Butler passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at AHN Grove City Hospital.

Bill was born on April 12, 1936, in Butler, and was the son of the late Harold P. Thompson and the late Sara Katherine (Grossman) Thompson.

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War.

Bill attended the Nazarene Church.

He had his own autobody shop, Bill's Autobody, worked at Pullman-Standard, and drove a truck for Falcon Trucking. He later retired from Ram Trucking.

Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Margaret "Peggy" (Bailey) Thompson, whom he married on Feb. 16, 1955; one daughter, Cindy (David) Bouch of Butler; two sons, James (Diane) Thompson of Butler, and Donald W. Thompson of Butler, and Rachel R. Thompson; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Bill is also survived by three sisters, Alma Beachem of Butler, Betty (Dale) Martsolf of Butler, and Mary Thompson of Butler.

Bill was preceded in death by one son, William Jr.; two sisters, Goldie and Mollie; one granddaughter, and one great-grandson.

THOMPSON - Family and friends of William H. "Wild Bill" Thompson Sr., who died Monday, March 16, 2020, will gather from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at West Sunbury United Church of the Nazarene, where a memorial service will be held with Pastor Tim Britton officiating. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.

Burial is private.

Arrangements are under the direction of William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.

If desired, online condolences can be sent to







William H. "Wild Bill" Thompson Sr., 83, of Butler passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at AHN Grove City Hospital.Bill was born on April 12, 1936, in Butler, and was the son of the late Harold P. Thompson and the late Sara Katherine (Grossman) Thompson.Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War.Bill attended the Nazarene Church.He had his own autobody shop, Bill's Autobody, worked at Pullman-Standard, and drove a truck for Falcon Trucking. He later retired from Ram Trucking.Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Margaret "Peggy" (Bailey) Thompson, whom he married on Feb. 16, 1955; one daughter, Cindy (David) Bouch of Butler; two sons, James (Diane) Thompson of Butler, and Donald W. Thompson of Butler, and Rachel R. Thompson; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.Bill is also survived by three sisters, Alma Beachem of Butler, Betty (Dale) Martsolf of Butler, and Mary Thompson of Butler.Bill was preceded in death by one son, William Jr.; two sisters, Goldie and Mollie; one granddaughter, and one great-grandson.THOMPSON - Family and friends of William H. "Wild Bill" Thompson Sr., who died Monday, March 16, 2020, will gather from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at West Sunbury United Church of the Nazarene, where a memorial service will be held with Pastor Tim Britton officiating. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.Burial is private.Arrangements are under the direction of William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close