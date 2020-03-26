Butler Eagle

Service Information
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA
16063
(724)-452-8005
William "Butch" Howells, 71, of Evans City passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Born Sept. 6, 1948, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Charles Albert Howells and Helen M. Strosnider Howells.
Butch proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
He was employed as a prison guard sergeant at Western Penitentiary.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Howells; two stepchildren, Holly McCullar and John Slick; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several siblings.
In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his wife, Michele McCarthy Howells; his son, William Howells; his grandson, Joseph Barone; and several siblings.
HOWELLS - Services for William "Butch" Howells, who died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, will be held privately by his family and close friends on Saturday.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 26, 2020
