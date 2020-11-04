William Hugh Anderson, 47, of Butler passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Oct. 28, 1973, in Norwich, N.Y., he was a son of the late William Anderson and Dixie (Heath) Young.
William was a self-employed contractor.
He had enjoyed watching football, working Sudoku and playing cards with friends.
He is survived by his fiancée, Emma Scott of Butler; his children, Sgt. Nathan Anderson USMC of Camp Pendleton, Calif., Samantha Anderson of Butler, and Everett Anderson of Butler; his siblings, Walt, Dorothy and Guretta; and his stepfather, Robert Young.
ANDERSON - Private services for William Hugh Anderson, who died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, will be held for his family.
Arrangements were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
.