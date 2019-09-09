William J. Craig, 90, of Franklin Township passed away Saturday while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Born June 23, 1929, in Crafton, he was the son of the late Robert E. Craig and Margaret E. (Clarke) Craig.
Bill was a vice president and treasurer of Diamond Carbon Company in the West End of Pittsburgh. He was also a Master Mason and Shriner for 50 years.
A lifelong outdoorsman, in his younger years he enjoyed golfing, working with his son's Boy Scout Troop, and tending to the property where he lived for the past 35 years. Later in life, hunting and fishing with his close friends and handcrafting canes and walking sticks were his favored pastimes. Bill will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Kevin R. Craig, and his wife, Diana, of Arvada, Colo.; his brother, Herbert Craig, and his wife, Victoria, of Van Nuys, Calif.; as well as his nieces, Margaret and Marie Pfab of Carnegie, Desiree of Los Angeles, Calif., and Cynthia of Burbank, Calif.; and his nephew, Derek, of Van Nuys, Calif.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Robert; and his sisters, Sarah, Dorothy, Florence and Anna Mae.
CRAIG - Friends of William J. Craig, who died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.
Bill will be laid to rest at Camp Run United Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Good Samaritan Hospice (https://secure.qgiv.com/for/conlutmin/) or (https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate)
Online condolences and directions are at www.boylanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 9, 2019