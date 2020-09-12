William (Bill) J. Giesler Jr., 83, of Harrisville, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Orchard Manor Skilled Nursing Facility in Grove City, from complications of Parkinson's disease. Bill left this earthly life to eternal life with Jesus Christ his Savior whom he loved and served for many years.
Born Oct. 21, 1936, in Butler, he was the son of the late William J. Giesler and the late Helen Walker Giesler.
He graduated from Harrisville High School in 1954.
In 1956, he married the love of his life, Marjorie A. Peiffer, in the Methodist Church in Harrisville where they lived for 62 years.
He worked for over 50 years in the grocery business starting at A&P at the age of 16. For approximately two years, he worked with his brother, Robert who owned and operated the Sinclair service station in Harrisville. In 1961, he began working as store manager for Friedman's Supermarket in Slippery Rock until 1972. In 1973, he began working for Golden Dawn Foods in Sharon, as a sales representative for approximately 30 stores, then as a retail supervisor for Peter J. Schmidt Co., Riser Foods and the last 10 years, under Giant Eagle.
He retired in 2004, but retirement wasn't for him, so he worked part time at Henry's Market in Harrisville and Walt's in Mercer until his health began to decline. He truly was a people person and enjoyed talking to everyone; store owners, customers, co-workers and friends.
Bill was a longtime member of Wayside Community Church, where he served as board member, trustee, Sunday School superintendent, Sunday School teacher for adults and teens and song leader. He sang many special songs in solos, duets, quartets and choir. His beautiful tenor voice will be greatly missed.
Bill loved sports. He played baseball and basketball in high school and continued to play in Butler County baseball leagues. He continued to play basketball and softball for much of his life, always carrying a basketball and glove in his trunk in case he came upon a game. He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Armco/Oakview Golf Club for many years. He loved listening and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. Most of all he loved watching his grandson play baseball, basketball and golf. He also attended all concerts, plays, volleyball games and events of his five granddaughters.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marge of Harrisville; his three children, Robin (Bill) Champion of Indianapolis, Ind., Wm. "Randy" (Lori) Giesler of Harrisville and Amy (Al) Heckman of Enola, Pa.; six grandchildren, Trisha (Joshua) Thompson, Brian Giesler, Taylor Champion, Sara (Regan) Hess, Tracy (Kevin) Tomes and Tara Champion; two step-grandchildren, Valerie Heckman and Ryan Heckman; four great-grandchildren Myles, Avery, Kharter and Quenton; and one step-great-grandson, Jacob. One brother also survives, Robert E. Giesler and his wife, Janice, of Port St. Lucie, Fla. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Giesler - Family of William (Bill) J. Giesler Jr., who died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N.Main St., Harrisville.
Funeral services will take place at Wayside Community Church, 1911 Mercer Grove City Road, Mercer, at 11 a.m. Wednesday with an hour of visitation before the funeral service. The Rev. Lester Rowan will be officiating and the Rev. Kenton Shaw will be assisting in the service.
