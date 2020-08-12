William J. Harper Jr., 85, of Butler, passed away in the early morning hours of Aug. 10, 2020, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on March 3, 1935, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late William J. Harper Sr. and Marie Reparanic Harper. He was the eldest son, having eight sisters and two brothers.
William was raised in Pittsburgh and attended Perry High School.
William served in the U.S. Air Force from Aug. 10, 1956 to Aug. 4, 1959.
He worked for the Laborers Union, Local 323 for many years.
He was a very talented and skilled craftsman. He knew how to build a house right from the ground up, however, the plumber was always on standby. He was blessed by being able to spend his life doing what he was so passionate about and sharing that knowledge with his children. (And the plumber is still on standby).
Steelers Sundays were spent yelling at the TV drinking Iron City beer and summers were spent listening to Bob Prince calling the play-by-play for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret W. Harper; his four children, Robert J. Harper, Cynthia M. (Timothy) Schrecengost, Donald J. Harper and Margaret (Peg) Harper.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Timothy D. Schrecengost Jr.; three other grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed.
HARPER - Private services for William J. Harper Jr., who died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, will be held for his family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
