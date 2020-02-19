Butler Eagle

William J. Hrynyshyn

Guest Book
Service Information
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA
16001
(724)-287-2123
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Greek Catholic Church
610 Hansen Ave.
Lyndora, PA
Obituary
William J. Hrynyshyn, 86, of Boerne, Texas, formerly of Lyndora passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
William is being returned to Butler and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturdayat St. Michael Greek Catholic Church, 610 Hansen Ave., Lyndora.
He will then be laid to rest with his late wife in Calvary Cemetery, Butler.
A complete obituary will run in the Thursday edition of the Butler Eagle.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020
