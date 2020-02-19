William J. Hrynyshyn, 86, of Boerne, Texas, formerly of Lyndora passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
William is being returned to Butler and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturdayat St. Michael Greek Catholic Church, 610 Hansen Ave., Lyndora.
He will then be laid to rest with his late wife in Calvary Cemetery, Butler.
A complete obituary will run in the Thursday edition of the Butler Eagle.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020