William J. "Pappy" Hughes Sr., 93, of Franklin Township, Ellwood City, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Hughes was born Aug. 3, 1926, in Pittsburgh, to the late Thomas J. Hughes and Grace F. Brady Hughes.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (Mitchell) Hughes, whom he married Oct. 21,1950; his sons, William Jr. and his wife, Cindy, of Franklin Township, and David, of Key Largo, Fla.; his daughter, Tracey, of Fombell; his six grandchildren, William III and his wife, Christy, Michael Sr. and his wife, Renae ??, Adam and his wife, Toni, all of Franklin Township, Kaitlyn and her husband, Bobby, of Miami, Fla., and Rikki Labishak and Dyamond Hickman of Franklin Township, Fombell; and his eight great-grandchildren, Woodrow, Calvin, Michael Jr., Ethan, Allison, Ben, Sam and Abby Hughes of Franklin Township, Ellwood City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard; and a daughter-in-law, Catherine Hughes.
HUGHES - In lieu of services for William J. "Pappy" Hughes Sr., who died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Pappy requests only a celebration of life at a later date.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Online condolences and directions are at www.boylanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 30, 2019