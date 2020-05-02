William J. Marshalek, 64, of Sarver passed away May 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice.
Born June 9, 1955, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late John Marshalek and Dorothy Borzek Marshalek.
He worked as a maintenance foreman for Concast Metals.
Bill loved to hunt and he took several big game hunting trips to hunt for elk with a group of hunters from church.
He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, and was also an elder.
Bill loved to garden and share his father's tomato seeds with others. He was also known as "Mr. Fixit," because he could fix anything that was able to be repaired.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sally McMahon Marshalek.
He was the beloved father of Jessica, Tory (Jason) Popinski, Tara (Kip) Schaaf and Matthew.
Also surviving are four grandchildren; his sister, Lonnie (Dan) Marunich; and his brother, Earl (Debbie) Marshalek.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries for their care and kindness.
MARSHALEK - There will be no visitation for William J. Marshalek, who died Friday, May 1, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.