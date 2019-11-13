Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. "Bill" Quinn. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

William J. "Bill" Quinn, 75, of Butler passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his son's residence.

He was born April 3, 1944, in Frostburg, Md., and was the son of the late Howard J. Quinn and Kathryn (Bowers) Quinn.

He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church.

Bill was a machinist at ISM in East Butler for over 30 years.

He loved to bowl and also loved old cars, puzzles, the Steelers and especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his son, Jeremy (April) Quinn of Butler; his grandchildren, Cayden and Harlie Quinn; three sisters, Kathryn (Reece) Henry of Cranberry Township, Mary Anne (Michael) Healy of Butler, and Agnes (Randy) Burr of Sligo; and a brother, Howard (Cheryl) Quinn Jr. of Prospect.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Mae (Orowitz) Quinn, who died Dec. 28, 2014; and a sister.

QUINN - Friends of William J. "Bill" Quinn, who died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

Blessing services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with military honors by VFW Post 249, Lyndora American Legion 778, and Butler Legion 117 to follow.

Private interment will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

