Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Father William J. "Bill" Ritzert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The Rev. William J. Ritzert, "Father Bill", 89, of Chicora, a well-known, highly respected Roman Catholic Priest, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 3, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center.

Father Bill was born on his family farm in Chicora on Nov. 15, 1930. He was the son of the late Urban and Caroline Weiland Ritzert.

He was a 1949 graduate of Butler High School and worked at Vavoline Oil Company in East Butler.

Father Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army. He trained in Kentucky and was then stationed in Japan during the Korean War.

Father Bill attended college at the Cathedral Latin School in Cleveland, Ohio, and completed his theological studies at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. He was ordained a Roman Catholic Priest on May 9, 1964, by the late Bishop John Joseph Wright of St. Paul Cathedral of Oakland.

Father Bill served with the Annunciation Catholic Church of Pittsburgh, St. Patrick Catholic Church of Pittsburgh, St. Joseph Church of Verona, and retired from St. Matthias Parish of Evans City where he pastored for over 30 years.

The parishioners of St. Matthias named the newly built parish hall "Ritzert Hall" in dedication to Father Bill. He also served as Chaplain at the VA Hospital in Butler for many years.

After retirement, Father Bill returned to his homestead, "the farm," in Chicora, where he continued having daily Masses for a small group of family and friends.

He enjoyed working on clocks and selling them at auctions. Father Bill liked to travel to Maryland and Virginia, often looking for Civil War items. He was an avid collector and would frequent "Archie Bunkers" in search of his next treasure. He was very talented in transforming old worn pieces of furniture into beautiful works of art.

Father Bill was known for his famous root beer recipe that he would always make in his signature orange Snoopy container.

He loved stumping family and friends with his fun gadgets. The Hooey Stick (prayer stick) was one of his favorites - he would use it to check if we were saying our prayers. He also would strategically place very real looking rubber snakes, rats and insects to give us a small fright.

Father Bill is survived by two sisters, Nancy Schnur and her husband, Ken, and Dolores Cypher and her husband, Ed; all of Chicora; as well as many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bernard, Herbert and Ronald Ritzert; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and sisters-in-law.

Father Bill was a beloved priest, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be missed by all. As he would lovingly say to us, "Be good," and "Bye for now."

We love you Father Bill!

RITZERT - A private blessing service for the Rev. William J. Ritzert, "Father Bill," who died Friday, April 3, 2020, will be held at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.

Father Bill's family is planning a memorial Mass to take place at a later date.

Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post in Chicora.

Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in North Oakland.

Memorial contributions in Father Bill's name may be made to the The Saint Vincent de Paul Society at

Condolences may be sent by visiting







The Rev. William J. Ritzert, "Father Bill", 89, of Chicora, a well-known, highly respected Roman Catholic Priest, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 3, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center.Father Bill was born on his family farm in Chicora on Nov. 15, 1930. He was the son of the late Urban and Caroline Weiland Ritzert.He was a 1949 graduate of Butler High School and worked at Vavoline Oil Company in East Butler.Father Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army. He trained in Kentucky and was then stationed in Japan during the Korean War.Father Bill attended college at the Cathedral Latin School in Cleveland, Ohio, and completed his theological studies at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. He was ordained a Roman Catholic Priest on May 9, 1964, by the late Bishop John Joseph Wright of St. Paul Cathedral of Oakland.Father Bill served with the Annunciation Catholic Church of Pittsburgh, St. Patrick Catholic Church of Pittsburgh, St. Joseph Church of Verona, and retired from St. Matthias Parish of Evans City where he pastored for over 30 years.The parishioners of St. Matthias named the newly built parish hall "Ritzert Hall" in dedication to Father Bill. He also served as Chaplain at the VA Hospital in Butler for many years.After retirement, Father Bill returned to his homestead, "the farm," in Chicora, where he continued having daily Masses for a small group of family and friends.He enjoyed working on clocks and selling them at auctions. Father Bill liked to travel to Maryland and Virginia, often looking for Civil War items. He was an avid collector and would frequent "Archie Bunkers" in search of his next treasure. He was very talented in transforming old worn pieces of furniture into beautiful works of art.Father Bill was known for his famous root beer recipe that he would always make in his signature orange Snoopy container.He loved stumping family and friends with his fun gadgets. The Hooey Stick (prayer stick) was one of his favorites - he would use it to check if we were saying our prayers. He also would strategically place very real looking rubber snakes, rats and insects to give us a small fright.Father Bill is survived by two sisters, Nancy Schnur and her husband, Ken, and Dolores Cypher and her husband, Ed; all of Chicora; as well as many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bernard, Herbert and Ronald Ritzert; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and sisters-in-law.Father Bill was a beloved priest, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be missed by all. As he would lovingly say to us, "Be good," and "Bye for now."We love you Father Bill!RITZERT - A private blessing service for the Rev. William J. Ritzert, "Father Bill," who died Friday, April 3, 2020, will be held at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.Father Bill's family is planning a memorial Mass to take place at a later date.Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post in Chicora.Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in North Oakland.Memorial contributions in Father Bill's name may be made to the The Saint Vincent de Paul Society at svdppitt.org or the Knights of Columbus.Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close