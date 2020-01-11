William J. Schurer Jr., 45, of Valencia, passed away Jan. 2, 2020.
He was born in Norfolk, Va., and was the son of the late William J. Schurer Sr. and Roberta Gray.
Bill was a life member of the Richland VFD. He loved bull riding, football and NASCAR.
He is survived by his wife, Melva Vantine Schurer, and his children, Alex Vantine and Xander Jay. Bill also is survived by his grandmother, Irene Schurer; and his sister, Jess Schurer.
He was the loving uncle of Tyler Butler and Mandi Mitzel.
SHURER - A memorial service for William J. Schurer Jr., who died Jan. 2, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in Richland Fire Hall.
Arrangements have been entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations may be made to help with service costs.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020