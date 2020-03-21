Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Mars History and Landmarks Society Train Station Send Flowers Obituary

William J. "Bill" Swaney, 86, of Mars passed away Feb. 9, 2020, after a brief illness.

Born in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late William H. and Marie A. Swaney.

Bill was the owner of Swaney Automotive in Mars, and continued working on transmissions up until a few weeks before his death.

He served on the Mars Borough Council and Mars Fire Department. He was the longest continuous member of the Kiwanis Club of Mars.

Bill had "The Spaceship" built for the town, which continues to be on display on Main Street.

Bill was also a charter member of the Mars History and Landmarks Society and enjoyed many hours collecting and preserving the history of Mars, along with an amazing group of talented volunteers that he cherished for their friendship, knowledge and dedication. He looked forward to the fresh baked treats each week too.

In December 1957, he married Mary L. Schneider of Mars. They enjoyed drag racing on McKnight Road and then stockcar racing to watch Bill's cars, touring in their antique cars with friends, and traveling to toy train and pedal car shows over the years.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Lou (Schneider); his four children, Mary Jo Phillips (John Sorbo), David Swaney (LaVonne), Jill Swaney (Patrick) and Jack Swaney; his grandchildren, Josh Swaney (Rachel), Bill Swaney, Natalie Byers (Tyler) and Monica Hartel (Tim); his nieces, Patty Griffin and Karen Alyanakian (Bob); and his nephew, Bob Griffin and his children and grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Eileen Griffin and Lois Swaney.

SWANEY - Friends of William J. "Bill" Swaney, who died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, are invited to share some stories and laughs at a celebration of his life from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Mars History and Landmarks Society Train Station. If you have an antique car or motorcycle, please drive it to the gathering.

Memorial donations can be sent to the Mars History and Landmarks Society, 1 Brickyard Road, P.O. Box 58, Mars, PA 16046.



