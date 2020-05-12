William James "Bill" Eiler, 91, of Parker, passed away Saturday afternoon, May 9, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.
Born May 25, 1928, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Joseph and Hilda Stayer Eiler.
He retired from the former Glass Containers Corp., of Parker, with over 32 years of service. He later served as custodian of VFW Post 7073 at Parker, for many years.
Bill proudly served with the U.S. Army in Korea, during the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged July 22, 1952, having earned the Combat Infantry Badge, two Bronze Stars, and the Korean Service Medal. He served with the 9th Infantry.
He was a strong advocate for the mission of the VFW and American Legion, and was a life member of both VFW Post 7073 of Parker, and American Legion Post 636 of Foxburg. Bill was faithful to assist both posts with veteran funerals and color guard at many parades.
Bill is survived by his caring daughter, Dixie Parisi and her husband, Joe, of Parker; a son, William Steve Eiler of Sligo; four grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are three sisters, Dorothy ("Toots") Miller of Chicora, Sally Michaels of Butler, and Joan Phillips of Parker; and two brothers, Bob Eiler of Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Clifford "Tiny" Eiler of Bruin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Hilda Wolfe; and his brothers, Ray, John "Jack," Gerard "Gerry," Donald and Park Eiler.
EILER - As per CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, a private graveside service and burial for William James "Bill" Eiler, who died Saturday, May 9, 2020, will be held Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020, at Allegheny Cemetery near Parker.
A memorial service with veteran honors will be held at a later date.
Buzard Funeral Home, Parker, is assisting with all arrangements at this time.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 12, 2020.