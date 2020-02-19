Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William John "Bill" Hrynyshyn. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Michael Greek Catholic Church 610 Hansen Ave. Lyndora , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William John Hrynyshyn, 86, of Boerne, Texas, formerly of Lyndora, passed away and entered eternal life on Monday at his Texas home.

Born Dec. 5, 1933, in Butler, he was the son of the late Cornelio and Anna Hrynyshyn.

Bill was a graduate of Butler High School.

He proudly served our great country in the U.S. Army.

On June 15, 1963, he married Genevieve (Renforth) Hrynyshyn, and they had 46 happy years together.

During those years, he worked in the local union at International Staple and Machine.

After retirement, he and Genevieve frequented Texas, often to enjoy their time with their grandchildren, Lauren, Alec and Holly, who they had a wonderful relationship with. He took great pride in being a father and grandfather.

He enjoyed family time, playing cards and sports. He loved the Steelers, Spurs and 76ers.

He was loved by all who knew him, family, friends, fellow parishioners, and more recently, his card playing pals from Bulverde and Rainbow senior centers.

Bill was a lifelong member of St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Lyndora, where he fulfilled his desire to serve the Lord.

He is survived by his loving son, William; a daughter-in-law, Dawn; and three grandchildren, Dr. Lauren Hrynyshyn-Silva and her husband, Manuel Silva, Alec Hrynyshyn and Holly Hrynyshyn, all of Boerne, Texas.

He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Lorna Renforth; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve; his sisters, Ann Buckowsky and Mary Hollock; his sisters-in-law, Margaret and Donna; and his brother-in-law, Thomas Renforth.

HRYNYSHYN - Friends of William J. Hrynyshyn, who died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Parastas services will be held at 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church, Lyndora, with Father Douglas Lorance officiating.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit







