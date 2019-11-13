Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William John "Bill" Reed. View Sign Service Information H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. 201 S. Wayne Street Parker , PA 16049 (724)-791-2484 Send Flowers Obituary

William John Reed, 83, of Bruin passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 9, 2019, at his residence following an illness.

Born Oct. 3, 1936, in Clairton, Pa., he was the son of the late Samuel Brice and Charlotte Kerr Reed.

He was married to the former Martha "Marty" Wilson on Dec. 21, 1962, and she survives.

Bill served with the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1957, being honorably discharged with the rank of Seaman.

He then attended Washington and Jefferson College in Washington, Pa., earning a bachelor's degree in education. He did graduate work with Montgomery County School System in Maryland, earning a master's degree in education, as well as other postgraduate work in both Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Bill taught high school social studies with the present-day Allegheny-Clarion School District, from 1962 until 1965. His career continued in education with the Gaithersburg-Bethesda School System in Montgomery County, Md., from where he retired.

Bill's memberships included F&AM Lodge 521 of Parker City, the Scottish Rite-Southern Jurisdiction, and the Knights Commander Court of Honor (KCCH), as well as American Legion Post 488 of Bradys Bend.

Bill and Marty served for over 29 years with the Mobile Missionary Assistance Program, headquartered in California.

He enjoyed and proudly served as a radio announcer for years with the Alaska Christian Radio, as they completed missionary work in that state.

A devoted Christian couple, they also served in Budapest, Hungary, as missionary teachers for a year of service. Their calling led them to the Martinsburg Church of Bruin, where Bill served as elder and Sunday school teacher.

In addition to his wife, "sweet old Bill" is survived by his daughter, Charlotte and her husband, Michael Fort, of Pocatello, Idaho; five grandchildren, Rachel, Joshua, Rebecca, Sarah and Hannah; and seven great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Jaxon, AddiLynn, DyLan, Emma, Carter and Cecelia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William Brock Reed, who passed away in a vehicular accident in 1985.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Reed III; and his sisters, Emma McIntosh and Britta Cameron.

REED - Visitation for William John Reed, who died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Martinsburg Church in Bruin, where Masonic services will be held at 11 a.m. and will be conducted by Lodge 521.

A veteran's memorial service will follow and will be conducted by the veterans posts of Parker and Bradys Bend. Pastor Ray Druckenmiller of Martinsburg Church will then conduct Bill's service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, Parker.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Martinsburg Church of Bruin, Bruin, PA 16022, or the Alpha Omega Center, 247 S. Main St., Slippery Rock, PA 16057.

