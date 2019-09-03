William Joseph Schurer, 64, of Saxonburg passed away on Friday at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh.
Born Sept. 26, 1954, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of George Schurer and Irene Thuer Schurer.
He was a graduate of Deer Lakes High School.
Bill went on to serve in the U.S. Navy for 12 years as an E6.
Bill had his own residential construction company and then went on to work commercial construction. He retired from Rycon Construction in August of 2016.
He was a member of the Butler American Legion 117 and the French and Belgium Club in Butler.
Bill enjoyed fostering dogs with Paws Across Pittsburgh, watching football, collecting Lionel trains, mowing grass and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, LuAnn Holsing, whom he married Dec. 24, 1991; his mother, Irene Schurer of Cheswick; a daughter, Jessica Schurer (Tim) of Butler; a son, William J. Schurer Jr. of Middlesex; a granddaughter, Amanda (David) Schurer Mitzel of North Hills; his grandson, Tyler Butler of Butler; his great-granddaughter, Alexa Mitzel; and his siblings, George Schurer Jr. of Gibsonia, Claire Dockman of West Deer, and Donald Schurer of Butler.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Schurer.
SCHURER - Per his request, there will be no visitation or services for William Joseph Schurer, who died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Memorial donations may be made to any local animal rescue in Bill's memory.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 3, 2019